Early morning house fire in Penhold

Cause determined to be improperly disposed smoking materials

Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Penhold. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Improperly disposed smoking materials was the cause of a house fire in Penhold early this morning.

Penhold Fire Department said crews were called out at 4 a.m. after a passerby saw the fire coming from the rear deck, roof and side of a house on Robinson Avenue.

Fire chief Jim Pendergast said the passerby woke up the house’s occupants and all five were able to get out. Firefighters rescued 1 cat and 1 one cat is still missing. No injuries were reported.

Lt. Josh Wilson said heavy fire was showing through the roof on the rear of the house when firefighters arrived.

Although flames were extensive on all sides of the house, there was no damage to other homes, Pendergast said.

Damage to the home was estimated in excess of $300,000.



