Economic diversification is in Red Deer’s future, says city’s development manager

Can Red Deer expand to become a high-tech centre, as well as oilfield service centre?

Why not? says the city’s land and economic development manager, John Sennema, who’s been fielding some interesting calls.

Some inquiries were made about setting up a cryptocurrency facility, or “data-farm” operation in the city. Chinese developers also explored setting up a manufacturing plant for sausage casings in Red Deer.

While none of the above came to fruition (the bitcoin operation moved to Medicine Hat, presumably for cheaper utilities, while the Chinese couldn’t find enough local animal byproducts for sausage casings), Sennema said, “We’re taking these kinds of calls every day…”

Although only one in 100 “tire kicking” phone calls to the city results in a new industry locating here, Sennema is still encouraged to hear from different developers, in the belief they will help Red Deer one day lessen its reliance on the oil industry.

Sennema feels our politically, geographically stable location would be particularly suitable for a high-tech enterprise, such as a data farm (or storage facility) for iCloud and other service providers. He’s having discussions with the city’s Electric Light and Power manager about “how can we position ourselves” to attract these kinds of businesses, which generally need a lot of power to run.

The city is also already looking at ways to capitalize on some of the sporting infrastructure that will be left once the 2019 Canada Winter Games are over.

“I can see the economy is picking up,” said Sennema, but a lot of industries are purchasing developed lots rather than building from scratch. Industrial land sales have dropped as a result from the 45 acres sold in 2012-13 to about 12 acres sold last year.

Sennema’s department is preparing for a stronger economy and greater demand for industrial land by taking stock of existing land inventory and making adjustments.

Earlier this week, a lot in Queen’s Industrial Park was rezoned from light to heavy industrial because “we were running a bit shy of heavy industrial,” said Sennema, who believes that it’s only a matter of time before demand rises again.

“There’s a diverse future for Red Deer,” he added. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but we’ll get there.”



