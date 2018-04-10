Edmonton dangerous offender files notice of appeal of convictions, sentence

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man with a history of making violent attacks is appealing his latest convictions and his designation as a dangerous offender.

The dangerous offender designation handed to Lance Blanchard last month means he could be held in prison indefinitely.

Blanchard was convicted in 2016 of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Indigenous woman who was jailed to ensure her testimony.

He was also convicted of aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon and other charges.

Tom Engel, Blanchard’s lawyer, filed the notice of appeal Tuesday.

The appeal document says the convictions and sentence were unreasonable and included errors in law.

In his ruling last month, Justice Eric Macklin of Court of Queen’s Bench said Blanchard, 60, posed a high risk for both violent and sexual recidivism.

“‘I am satisfied that Mr. Blanchard constitutes a threat to the life, safety and physical well-being of other persons in the community,” Macklin said in court.

“He has shown a pattern of repetitive behaviour.”

The designation means Blanchard won’t be eligible for parole unless he gets treatment that shows he can safely be managed in the community.

