Edmonton fire sparks cigarette safety reminder from Red Deer Emergency Services

Red Deer Emergency Services is reminding residents to stay safe after an Edmonton apartment fire caused $14 million in damages.

The fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette in a 90-unit apartment building this past weekend.

RDES say improperly discarded cigarettes and smoking materials are a leading cause of fires in Red Deer.

Here are a few safety tips from RDES:

  • Always extinguish smoking materials in deep, non-combustible ashtrays; if ashtrays aren’t available, use a metal pail or can.
  • Place ashtrays or metal cans away from anything flammable.
  • Never throw cigarettes into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, fried grasses, mulch, leaves and other similar items because they can catch fire.
  • Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can.
  • Never discard smoking materials outside a vehicle window.

For more information about fire prevention visit www.reddeer.ca.


