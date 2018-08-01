Edmonton fire sparks cigarette safety reminder from Red Deer Emergency Services

Red Deer Emergency Services is reminding residents to stay safe after an Edmonton apartment fire caused $14 million in damages.

The fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette in a 90-unit apartment building this past weekend.

RDES say improperly discarded cigarettes and smoking materials are a leading cause of fires in Red Deer.

Here are a few safety tips from RDES:

Always extinguish smoking materials in deep, non-combustible ashtrays; if ashtrays aren’t available, use a metal pail or can.

Place ashtrays or metal cans away from anything flammable.

Never throw cigarettes into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, fried grasses, mulch, leaves and other similar items because they can catch fire.

Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can.

Never discard smoking materials outside a vehicle window.

For more information about fire prevention visit www.reddeer.ca.



