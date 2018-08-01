Edmonton fire sparks cigarette safety reminder from Red Deer Emergency Services

Red Deer Emergency Services is reminding residents to stay safe after an Edmonton apartment fire caused $14 million in damages.
The fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette in a 90-unit apartment building this past weekend.
RDES say improperly discarded cigarettes and smoking materials are a leading cause of fires in Red Deer.
Here are a few safety tips from RDES:
- Always extinguish smoking materials in deep, non-combustible ashtrays; if ashtrays aren’t available, use a metal pail or can.
- Place ashtrays or metal cans away from anything flammable.
- Never throw cigarettes into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, fried grasses, mulch, leaves and other similar items because they can catch fire.
- Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can.
- Never discard smoking materials outside a vehicle window.
For more information about fire prevention visit www.reddeer.ca.
