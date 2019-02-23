(Advocate file photo).

Edmonton police arrest violent sex offender a week after murder charge stayed

EDMONTON — A violent sex offender who was once dubbed Edmonton’s “Mill Woods Rapist” has been arrested by police a week after a murder charge against him was stayed.

Dana Michael Fash was charged in December 2016 with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal.

The 40-year-old mother of five from Beaver Lake Cree Nation was found dead in an Edmonton home in 2011.

Alberta Justice says the Crown stayed the charge because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Police say Fask was arrested Thursday for not complying with the terms of the federal Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Investigators have requested he be held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Last week police issued a warning saying Fash is believed to be of significant risk to the community.

Police have said that he has a history of breaking into residences and sexually assaulting women.

Fash was called the “Mill Woods Rapist” following two attacks in an Edmonton neighbourhood in 1994.

He was convicted on two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

