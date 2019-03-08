Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the sale of illegal cannabis from a retail store without a licence.

In late 2018, officers received information that led to an investigation into a business in west Edmonton.

Police say they searched the store on Wednesday and found illegal cannabis products including seeds, oils, pills and creams.

They estimate the value was approximately $12,000.

Nizarali Lakhani has been charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of cannabis, unauthorized sale of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police say part of their focus with the legalization of cannabis is to make sure it’s being distributed within the rules.

“A regulated market is a safer market,” said Const. Dexx Williams, who is the cannabis liaison with the Edmonton Police Service. “We are committed to following up on the many tips we receive regarding illegal practices.

“Individuals who are illegal selling products containing cannabis should be aware that they may face significant penalties.”