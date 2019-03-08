(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the sale of illegal cannabis from a retail store without a licence.

In late 2018, officers received information that led to an investigation into a business in west Edmonton.

Police say they searched the store on Wednesday and found illegal cannabis products including seeds, oils, pills and creams.

They estimate the value was approximately $12,000.

Nizarali Lakhani has been charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of cannabis, unauthorized sale of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police say part of their focus with the legalization of cannabis is to make sure it’s being distributed within the rules.

“A regulated market is a safer market,” said Const. Dexx Williams, who is the cannabis liaison with the Edmonton Police Service. “We are committed to following up on the many tips we receive regarding illegal practices.

“Individuals who are illegal selling products containing cannabis should be aware that they may face significant penalties.”

Previous story
Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB
Next story
Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP: Slippery, snowy road conditions on highway 2 going towards Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2… Continue reading

Highway 2 between 32 Street and Highway 11 northbound is closed in Red Deer

Highway 2 northbound between 32 street and highway 11 in Red Deer… Continue reading

Child porn: 73 charges against central Alberta man

Charges against an Eckville man stand at 73 including sexual assault and… Continue reading

Snowfall warning issued for Red Deer and area

10 to 20 cm of snow expected

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

OTTAWA — The labour market generated a second straight month of strong… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read