Edmonton police say Red Deer hotel worker stole credit cards, ID, gave it to weapons traffickers

A Red Deer hotel employee stole more than 100 credit cards and identification, to help two Edmonton people buy and sell, Edmonton police said.

The 25-year-old woman worked at an unidentified Red Deer hotel and between August 2016 and February 2017 stolen credit card and identity information from about 150 hotel guests.

According to police, the stolen information was then given to two Edmonton men who used it to purchase prohibited weapons from online vendors from outside of Canada.

These weapons were then sold to people involved in the Edmonton drug trade, police said.

The investigation began in October 2016, when police became aware of someone selling a stun gun online in Edmonton.

Police have notified all those affected by the alleged identity and credit card thefts.

In total, 90 charges have been laid against the three accused.


