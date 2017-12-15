Edmonton Remand on lock down

The union that represents Alberta correctional officers says guards have locked down the Edmonton Remand Centre over security concerns.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says there have been a growing number of violent assaults on officers at the massive facility, including eight this month.

Union president Guy Smith says union officials are meeting with government managers about the assaults and the guards don’t want to lift the lockdown until their conditions are met.

The government says the Edmonton Remand Centre is the largest, most technologically advanced remand facility in Canada and can house about 2,000 inmates.

Last month the union called for better safety measures to protect guards after officers were attacked at the Edmonton and Calgary remand centres.

Health and safety concerns prompted some guards at the Edmonton Remand Centre to stage an illegal strike in 2013.

