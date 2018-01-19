Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

99 admitted to hospital so far

Flu-related deaths are on the rise in Central Alberta with eight reported as of Jan. 13 according to statistics released Thursday.

Last season 11 deaths were reported in Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone for the entire season.

So far this season there have been 46 deaths across Alberta, and a total of 64 Albertans died last season.

Dr. Mohammed Mosli, medical officer of health for AHS Central Zone, said based on current numbers there is no reason to be alarmed.

“Every death is important. But at the moment there is no reason to be alarmed that this is different than any other season in the past,” Mosli said on Friday.

He said flu struck earlier this season so it’s misleading to compare it to last season until the season is over and all the numbers are in.

As of Jan. 13, AHS Central Zone had seen 1,020 lab-confirmed flu cases and 99 people admitted to hospital.

Across the province a total of 6,320 people have had confirmed flu and 1,814 admitted to hospital.

“Influenza is still circulating. Everyone is at risk of getting influenza and the best way to protect themselves is by getting the flu shot and making sure that they themselves are protected and their loved ones are also protected,” Mosli said.

“Even if someone gets immunized and gets the flu, the disease is usually much milder and the person is less likely to spread the disease. It still does offer protection.”

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed
Next story
NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

Just Posted

Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed

Lincoln Ranch would include 100 homes and nine-hole golf course

Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

99 admitted to hospital so far

UPDATED: Shots fired in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer RCMP search for more suspects

Exploring eating disorders in sports and fitness

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs Feb. 1 to 7

Driver in fatal crash acquitted

A 19-year-old Red Deer woman was killed and another injured in June 2012 crash west of Bowden

WATCH: Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer

Three people vying to be the leader of the Alberta Party were… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month