Elderly woman dies in bone-numbing cold trying to find dead husband

EXETER, Ont. — Funeral services are planned for Monday for a devoted elderly couple who died within hours of each other when the man had a heart attack outdoors and his wife froze to death after she went looking for him, according to police and obituary notices.

Family and friends described Grant Triebner, 90, and Ada Triebner, 83, both of near Exeter, Ont., as “two beautiful lights” whose deaths shocked the small southwestern Ontario community, which like much of the country, is caught in the icy grip of an unusual cold snap.

“We so loved listening to Uncle Grant’s wonderful tales of days gone by, his boisterous laugh and to Aunt Ada saying ‘Oh, Grant!’” relatives Rob and Karen Jolly said in a condolence notice. “They very obviously adored each other.”

Provincial police said they were called to a farm on Wednesday where they found the deceased couple. Grant Triebner was found just inside an open barn on the snow-covered property, Const. Jamie Stanley said in a statement.

Investigators, who ruled out foul play, said he sustained a fatal “medical event.”

“At some point later…Ada Triebner went to check on her husband,” Stanley said. ”However, she ultimately fell victim to the extreme environmental conditions and was found outside on the property.”

According to the funeral notice, Grant Triebner — a “kind and loving husband and father” — suffered a massive heart attack.

“His loving and supportive wife died trying to save the love of her life,” the notice states.

Those who knew the couple described him as a former farmer and school bus driver with a great sense of humour, and her as a former school teacher and gracious host. Both were active churchgoers.

Jim Rowe, a longtime neighbour across the street, told the London Free Press that Grant Triebner was an active senior who rode a bicycle in the summer and regularly spent time outdoors doing chores, even in the winter. Rowe, who said Ada Triebner showed signs of dementia, described the couple as inseparable.

“They were very close. They loved being in their home,” Rowe said. “They never did much apart from each other.”

Word of their deaths even touched complete strangers.

“As I sit here at my desk in downtown Toronto, tears are streaming down my cheeks for a couple I never met, who loved and struggled and built a life together,” Jonathan Roberts posted on a memorial page. “We never met, yet I feel I knew them.”

Previous story
Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer
Next story
‘Probably didn’t even know herself:’ Frozen woman found dead was pregnant

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month