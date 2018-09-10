Electrical short injures one person in Penhold

An electrical short caused sparks in the walls of Penhold house Saturday night. (File photo by Advocate staff)

An electrical short that caused sparks in the walls of Penhold house injured one person Saturday night.

Penhold Fire Department said at about 9:50 p.m. crews were called to a house on Newton Drive where an appliance in the upstairs suite started leaking water which seeped through the floor and walls and into the basement suite shorting out some circuits.

Occupants could hear sparking in the walls, and one person received an electrical shock and was treated by EMS on scene.

Firefighters shut off the power, and with the help of public works, isolated the water leak.

The cost of damage was estimated at $2,000.

Both suites could not be used that night and arrangements were made to accommodate tenants elsewhere.



