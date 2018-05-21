Theresa Campbell, and her daughters Jordan (middle) and Grace (front), from Red Deer were at the Ellis Bird Farm on opening day Sunday. The family visits the sanctuary every summer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of Red Deer.

That’s why people like Theresa Campbell from Red Deer keep coming back every summer. On opening day Sunday, Campbell was at the sanctuary with her two daughters: Grace and Jordan.

“We were just saying you can’t help but feel happy when you’re here,” said Theresa, recollecting a conversation with her daughters.

“We just come here and feel like we’re out of the city for a little while, and you feel like you’re part of nature when you’re out here.”

Dozens came out to the farm’s opening day and enjoyed a day outdoors – some with their cameras.

Myrna Pearman, biologist and site services manager at Ellis Bird Farm, said about 15,000 visitors stopped at the bird farm last summer – a record number for the sanctuary.

She said people visit because the site is “beautiful, peaceful, serene, authentic and has elements of history and modern technology.”

The gardens, for example, are designed for biodiversity – without use of any pesticides or chemicals.

“We don’t have to go to Africa to see amazing things. We have beauty right in our own backyard.”

Infrastructure additions to the sanctuary this summer include installation of two new benches made from trees on the farm.

“We had a huge wind storm on May 25, (2017), and several of the beautiful old trees planted in the 1950s blew over, so we saved the trees and transformed them into these benches,” she said.

Pearman said the picnic area at the farm will have a new arbour to allow visitors to relax in the shade. The circle deck, which was built last year, will have a cover over it. The deck was built to honour Indigenous history.

New programs this summer include a speaker series with scientists who will talk to the public about birds that nest in the area such as tree swallows and purple martins.

The biologist said most visitors who come to the Ellis Bird Farm are from Central Alberta and others from Edmonton and Calgary areas. She said local residents also bring in friends and family who are visiting from other provinces.

She said the sanctuary is popular among all ages including children who like to explore nature and can do so in a safe environment.

Ellis Bird Farm is open for the summer season between 11 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and holiday Mondays.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Queenie Wai, a Calgary resident, was at the Ellis Bird Farm on opening day Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Myrna Pearman, biologist and site services manager at Ellis Bird Farm, said about 15,000 visitors stopped at the bird farm last summer – a record number for the sanctuary. The site opened Sunday for summer this year. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Debbie (left) and Lyle (right) Skogberg along with Shirley Lievers (middle) were at the Ellis Bird Farm on opening day Sunday. The trio was visiting the sanctuary from Lacombe. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt placed first once again at Woody’s Marathon
Next story
Learn to shoot safely at Ladies’ Range Day in Central Alberta

Just Posted

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Police look for woman left at Gasoline Alley 3 a.m. Sunday to ensure her safety

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman was left stranded on a parking… Continue reading

Developer pushes back construction of Nova Scotia rocket launch site

HALIFAX — The start date for the construction of Canada’s only commercial… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt placed first once again at Woody’s Marathon

When Craig Schmitt runs in the annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red… Continue reading

Life and death: Mistake sent one family to funeral home, the other to hospital

Doctors told Jody Littlewolf that her daughter was brain dead and should… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

Learn to shoot safely at Ladies’ Range Day in Central Alberta

Walking up to a firearms’ store and looking at the variety of… Continue reading

School victims honoured at Billboard Awards; Janet, BTS shine

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards paid tribute to the students and teachers… Continue reading

Stars urge Indonesia to ban ‘brutal’ trade in dog meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia — International stars of acting, music and sports have urged… Continue reading

Taylor Swift is doing more to stop scalpers than Ontario’s new ticket act: experts

TORONTO — Step aside Ontario lawmakers, because Taylor Swift is giving you… Continue reading

In London, some Brits shrug off royal wedding: ‘Irrelevant’

LONDON — Watching the cheering, flag-waving Brits lining the sun-soaked royal procession… Continue reading

Grenfell Tower survivors weep as inquiry begins in London

LONDON — Survivors of a devastating high-rise fire in London wept Monday… Continue reading

Developer pushes back construction of Nova Scotia rocket launch site

HALIFAX — The start date for the construction of Canada’s only commercial… Continue reading

Ontario Liberals target ‘fiscal mistakes’ made by NDP as campaign heats up

TORONTO — Ontario’s Liberal leader is highlighting the differences between her party… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month