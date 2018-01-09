Elnora scores ice rink board cash

Red Deer County council approves more than requested to help Elnora pay for new rink boards

Village of Elnora’s fundraising hustle has paid off.

Elnora was looking to Red Deer County for $10,000 to go towards new rink boards in the village 75 km southeast of Red Deer.

Brahma Rama fundraising committee has already raised $15,800 towards the $32,500 project. With $10,000 in county cash, local fundraisers would only have to scrape together another $6,700.

County council had other plans. Impressed by local fundraising efforts, council voted to give Elnora $15,000 to complete the project.

Coun. Connie Huelsman proposed the amendment to boost the county contribution by another $5,000, pointing out the challenge of fundraising in any community.

“Wherever they get the fundraising from it’s always the same people who have to do it,” she said.

Coun. Christine Moore shared her support.

“I think this is a great example of community working together. This is going to be a community hub. It’s really crucial to our smaller communities.”

In its funding request, Elnora says the existing outdoor rink and boards are unstable and unsafe. The new project involves installing plastic interlocking dasherboards.

The community expects to have the boards ordered and delivered in time for the fall skating season. About 600 people are expected to benefit from the project.



