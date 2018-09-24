Emazing Bike tour hits Red Deer

Danny “Hurricane” Halmo, who wears a Flash costume while driving his electric bike across Canada, stopped in Red Deer on the weekend. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Danny “Hurricane” Halmo is back in the bike saddle to break another Guinness World Record.

The former stock-car racer arrived in Red Deer this weekend after starting his cross-country trip on August 28 in Vancouver.

The current record for the longest journey by motorized bicycle is 8,209 km.

“My mission is to beat that record with the goal of going 10,500 for the purposes of being the first of going over 10,000 in the Guinness book and to do three time the length of the Tour de France,” said Halmo, 59, before he left Red Deer on Monday afternoon heading for Edmonton.

He has teamed up with Sun Country Highway that has a network of 4,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across North America, including a station at Red Deer’s Peavey Mart. They also sell electric bikes.

“I want to get around in this northern area as best as I can, to as many places to as many Peavey Marts as possible, for Sun Country Highway,” said Halmo outside the local Peavey Mart.

Halmo got his first electric bike in June 2011 and has had 14 bikes since then. His latest electric bike has a sail and solar panels attached to the trailer he pulls behind the bike.

“I’m very, very happy with this bike. As the wave of electric bikes sweeps the world, more and more people are going to want to maximize their cargo capacity by using trailers. So we’re trying to develop and test out the feasibility of different features such as solar and wind, meaning the sail, without creating drag.”

Basically Halmo wants to help spread the word about electric-powered transportation and raise awareness about what electric bikes can do.

“Electro mobility is the fastest growing section in transportation right now. World wide it’s a $17 billion industry and e-bikes are definitely coming on.”

For more about Halmo’s journey visit Genzefrenzy on Facebook.



