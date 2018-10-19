Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) has a new executive director.

Rayann Toner started as a child support worker at CAWES in 2005 and progressed to taking on a leadership role in various aspects of operations and the Domestic Violence Court Program.

Originally from Trenton, Nova Scotia, Toner left CAWES in 2010 to become executive director of the Pictou County Centre for Sexual Health for four years before returning to CAWES.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Rayann has taken on this leadership role,” says Janel Lockhat, CAWES president and board chair. “Her passion and commitment to our cause coupled with her strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our plans in completing our full transition to Trauma Informed, Low-Barrier-to-Entry Services”.

Toner says CAWES is an inspirational leader in frontline services.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our work around diversity, inclusiveness, and gender responsiveness by creating a compassionate and empathetic environment, by using our strong business values and trauma informed service delivery to match the demands and expectations of our clients,” she says.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter