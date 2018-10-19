Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Rayann Toner has 10 years experience with Central Alberta Emergency Women’s Shelter

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) has a new executive director.

Rayann Toner started as a child support worker at CAWES in 2005 and progressed to taking on a leadership role in various aspects of operations and the Domestic Violence Court Program.

Originally from Trenton, Nova Scotia, Toner left CAWES in 2010 to become executive director of the Pictou County Centre for Sexual Health for four years before returning to CAWES.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Rayann has taken on this leadership role,” says Janel Lockhat, CAWES president and board chair. “Her passion and commitment to our cause coupled with her strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our plans in completing our full transition to Trauma Informed, Low-Barrier-to-Entry Services”.

Toner says CAWES is an inspirational leader in frontline services.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our work around diversity, inclusiveness, and gender responsiveness by creating a compassionate and empathetic environment, by using our strong business values and trauma informed service delivery to match the demands and expectations of our clients,” she says.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe backs Blackfalds stormwater plan
Next story
“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Just Posted

Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Pound It Hop Hop Dancers Association to benefit

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Anyone with information is asked to call police

Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school

Linday Thurber Hall of Fame ceremony held

Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Rayann Toner has 10 years experience with Central Alberta Emergency Women’s Shelter

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Hi Mickey, ‘Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when… Continue reading

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals… Continue reading

StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

SAN FRANCISCO — StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony… Continue reading

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected in… Continue reading

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

CALGARY — A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death… Continue reading

Study of U.S. hospital figures links pot use with increased risk of stroke

MONTREAL — New research is being presented at a conference in Montreal… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

Most Read