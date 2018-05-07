Emergency system fails first test in Quebec

Alberta tests on 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday

UNDATED, Canada — A glitch in the new national public alert system for mobile devices affected the entire province of Quebec on Monday, said a CRTC spokeswoman.

The problem did not originate with cellphone service providers but appears to have occurred between emergency management in Quebec and Pelmorex Corp., which operates the system, said Patricia Valladao.

“The alerts are actually coming from the emergency management in the region and then it goes to Pelmorex,” Valladao said.

In an email to The Canadian Press, Pelmorex issued a statement explaining what happened.

“A space incorrectly included in the coding prevented the Alert Ready System from sending the Quebec test message to compatible wireless devices earlier this morning,” it read, adding the misconfiguration was quickly corrected.

The statement also pointed out the Quebec test “did broadcast successfully on TV and radio.”

Pelmorex says the Ontario test alert was to proceed as planned on all TV, radio, and wireless platforms at 1:55 pm EDT.

Test signals had been scheduled to be sent to millions of mobile users in Quebec around mid-morning.

Valladao pointed out at least it was just a test and not a real emergency.

“That’s why they were running tests — to see if something went wrong,” she said.

Depending on settings, users with compatible devices connected to an LTE network would hear a tone similar to an ambulance alarm or feel a vibration for eight seconds. Devices that are turned off won’t receive the signal but phone users will hear their conversations interrupted by a sound similar to a call-waiting tone.

The tests are being conducted after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Radio and TV stations would also run the tests.

A similar system is already used in the United States and made headlines earlier this year when an emergency official in Hawaii mistakenly sent an alert about a potential incoming ballistic missile.

A report issued last month by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said the false alarm, which went uncorrected for 38 minutes after being transmitted and caused widespread panic across the Pacific islands state, was a result of human error and inadequate safeguards.

“The CRTC has no insights with respect to what occurred in Hawaii, other than what has been reported in the media,” the regulator said.

But it added that Canada has safeguards in place to prevent false signals from being distributed to mobile devices.

Unlike wireless emergency alerts issued in the United States, Canada’s system requires a specific vibration cadence, alert tone and banner to notify users of an emergency.

As well, the emergency alerts are not text, or SMS, messages, but are distributed using what’s known as cell broadcast technology. The messages can’t be tracked by service providers so they can’t tell who has or has not received the alert, the CRTC said.

Here are the scheduled times for the tests.

All times are local:

Monday

Ontario 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday

Yukon 1:30 p.m.

Northwest Territories 1:55 p.m.

Alberta 1:55 p.m.

British-Colombia 1:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan 1:55 p.m.

Manitoba 1:55 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador 1:55 p.m.

Nova Scotia 1:55 p.m.

Prince Edward Island 1:55 p.m.

New-Brunswick 6:55 p.m.

Peter Rakobowchuk and Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

Previous story
UCP members take a stand for parental rights
Next story
‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Just Posted

‘Send him home:’ Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith’s father still had a bedroom and a vintage car waiting… Continue reading

Central Alberta Spring Species Count is on May 26, 27

Get your binoculars out

Liberals give RCMP boss her marching orders

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has directed the new top Mountie to… Continue reading

Two B.C. Indigenous leaders plan to speak at Kinder Morgan pipeline AGM

VANCOUVER — Two Indigenous leaders from British Columbia say they will travel… Continue reading

Emergency system fails first test in Quebec

Alberta tests on 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in grocery aisles

SEATTLE — Nestle is paying more than $7 billion to handle global… Continue reading

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

Secret witness testifies against US pastor in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a witness testifying anonymously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month