Employee bear sprayed in Rocky Mountain House-area armed robbery

Two men in custody and facing numerous charges in connection with Monday evening incident

Two men are in custody after an employee of a store near Rocky Mountain House was bear sprayed during an armed robbery on Monday.

Rocky Mountain House said two masked suspects went into a store west of town about 7 p.m. Police allege the suspects bear sprayed an employee and took several bottles of liquor before fleeing in a Jeep Liberty.

The store worker was treated by Emergency Medical Services.

RCMP found the Jeep travelling on the O’Chiese First Nations Main Road. When police tried to pull over the SUV it took off. After a brief chase, the Jeep hit the ditch on a gravel lease road.

Police Dog Services was called in and two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

A 27-year-old Red Deer man is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguised with intent to commit an offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He is scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on May 16.

A 30-year-old Sunchild First Nations man is charged with robbery, assault with weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of a weapong for a dangerous purpose and disguised with intent to commit an offence. He is due in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on May 23.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter