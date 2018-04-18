Employee of Alberta Children’s Services charged with child pornography

Employee of Alberta Children’s Services charged with child pornography

EDMONTON — Police say the discovery of thousands of photos on work computers have led to child pornography charges against an Alberta Children’s Services employee.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit says a 60-year-old man was arrested last week in Leduc, just south of Edmonton.

Police say he had worked in the children’s services office in High Level, Alta., and with Athabasca Tribal Council Child and Family Services.

Henry Victor Haineault of Fort McMurray, has been charged with two counts each of possessing and accessing child pornography.

The Athabasca Tribal Council came to police last November about “concerning images” on a USB drive, RCMP Cpl. Cameron Dunn said Wednesday. Haineault’s work computers and devices were seized in January and were searched by forensic technicians.

The charges are related only to alleged online offences, but the nature of the suspect’s work put him in direct contact with children, Dunn said.

“He had recent access to children up to that complaint, so certainly potential victims being out there … bumped it up on the priority list in terms of the forensic queue and the examination of his devices,” he said.

“Mr. Haineault’s employment and potential access to children certainly increased the concern that we have, although … once we received the complaint he was on administrative suspension.”

Dunn said Alberta Children’s Services has been co-operating with the investigation.

“They have provided us with all information they were able to.”

Previous story
Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Rielly helping to lead Leafs pushback against Bruins ahead of crucial Game 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly would head back to Vancouver early in his… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month