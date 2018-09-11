Employment outlook improves for Red Deer

Red Deer’s fourth quarter net employment outlook is better than Edmonton and Calgary according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deerians looking for work may be better off than people living in Edmonton, and especially Calgary.

Red Deer’s fourth quarter net employment outlook is 16 per cent, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey based on employers’ hiring and cutbacks plans, based on seasonal adjustment.

“Sixteen per cent is an increase of nine percentage points from the same time last year so it’s very solid and very positive. Edmonton came in with a net employment outlook of 13 per cent, and oddly we have seen a minus three per cent expectation in Calgary,” said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta Region, on Tuesday after the report was released.

In Red Deer, the survey showed 20 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (October to December) and five per cent anticipate cutbacks. Another 71 per cent plan to maintain current staffing levels, and four per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions.

Upright said Red Deer’s outlook reflects what’s happening in the oil and gas sector.

“We understand that a lot of the service industry in Alberta sits in Red Deer. When that industry is positive, so too are the industries that support it. We feel that it has to do with good, sustained resource issues.

“Overall in Canada (oil and gas) has a favourable outlook, and of course a mixed outlook in Alberta with Calgary having a lower expectation. Certainly Red Deer and Edmonton are much more positive.”

He said Calgary often leads the charge in terms of market concerns and survey results show a mixed climate, but 80 per cent plan to maintain their current staffing levels so it’s still in fact a positive, steady as you go, kind of story.”

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey focuses on employers in construction; education; finance, insurance and real estate; manufacturing durables; manufacturing non-durables, mining (which includes oil and gas); public administration; services; transportation and public utilities; and wholesale and retail trade.

“Certainly in Alberta, and across Canada, we’re seeing a lot of uptick in public administration which I don’t think surprises many folks and manufacturing of durable goods was up quite significantly.”

For more survey results visit manpowerab.com.



