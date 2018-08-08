Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could be dead has been spotted swimming in the waters off Vancouver Island.

Paul Cottrell of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a federal research team saw J50 Tuesday afternoon near Port Renfrew, B.C., but conditions were so foggy that they couldn’t assess her condition.

The young female orca has sparked an international rescue effort by Canadian and American scientists who have developed a novel plan to feed her salmon medicated with antibiotics.

J50 is one of only 75 Southern resident killer whales that swim the coastal waters between British Columbia to California.

As a female with reproductive potential, scientists say she could play a vital role in her species’ recovery if she survives.

While the salmon-feeding idea has not yet received approval from Canadian officials, Cottrell says Canada is prepared to give the green light to a plan to administer antibiotics by dart or with a pole-mounted syringe, once it receives an application from its American counterparts.

The first step before administering any antibiotics will be to assess J50’s condition, once she is located again in appropriate conditions.

“In terms of the licensing for the pole-mounted antibiotic injection or the darting mechanism … the activity from scientists has been approved, but we still need the application from the individuals, the researchers, the experts who want to undertake this,” Cottrell said.

Sheila Thornton, a research scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says J50 was spotted with her mother but she could not say what direction they are travelling.

“J50 was staying close to her mum and was keeping up well, moving at a casual speed and undertaking what we call logging behaviour which is a resting behaviour with slow transits and movements, and small changes direction so we can’t at this time say what specific direction the animals were going in,” Thornton said.

She said weather conditions were improving, so they were hoping for another sighting in order to collect fecal and breath samples from J50.

Previous story
‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote
Next story
Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

Just Posted

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

Close call for two men in flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto

Toronto police mounted a dramatic elevator rescue on Tuesday night while the… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month