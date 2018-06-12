Enjoy parklet musical performances in Red Deer on Fridays

Photo courtesy: downtownreddeer.com

Enjoy outdoor musical performances on Fridays in Red Deer for the summer season.

The Red Deer Downtown Business Association (DBA) officials say Alexander Way Parklet was installed last week near the Little Gaetz Avenue intersection, besides Copies Now (48 St.). Parklets are sidewalk extensions located on parking stalls that either expand the sidewalk for increased pedestrian use, or offer additional amenities for people using the street.

The Alexander Way parklet is open to the public and offers bistro tables and chairs for passersby to relax and enjoy the Downtown atmosphere. Musical performances on the parklet will start this Friday at 11:30 a.m. and continue every Friday until August 17.

The first featured artist is Zulu Panda.

“We’re always looking at innovative ways to create spaces that foster interaction in the Downtown – spaces that workers, visitors, and shoppers can use that encourage them to stay awhile,” said Amanda Gould, executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “Parklets are a great way to enhance the atmosphere and bring life to a street, at a minimal cost to the organization.”

For more information and to see a schedule of performers please visit our website: www.downtownreddeer.com/events/alexander-way-parklet/

