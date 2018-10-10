Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment is up this year.

At the end of September, there were 11,121 students registered in the district, up 247 from last year.

Enrolment at Sept. 30 is significant for school districts because that is when the province makes its official count to divy up funding for the 2018-19 school year.

“The increase in enrolment in Red Deer Public is welcomed news,” said superintendent Stu Henry. “This is a positive sign of our economy and it’s encouraging to see new families moving into Red Deer.”

School board chairman Bev Manning was also pleased to see more people choosing the public system.

“We welcome all at Red Deer Public Schools and we pride ourselves on providing our students with the best educational opportunities, with a focus on our district priorities, including literacy and numeracy, equity and student success and completion.”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ enrolment was also up for the 2018-19 school year. The division announced last week that another 225 students were registered, bringing enrolment up to 10,310.