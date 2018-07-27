(Advocate file photo).

Environment Canada issues air quality statements, heat warnings for most of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a slew of air quality alerts as wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, at the same time as a heat wave is striking the coast.

While the largest wildfires are concentrated in the south-central part of B.C., near the border with the United States, 36 air quality statements have been issued across the province as far north as Atlin, 150 kilometres north of Juneau, Alaska, because of the smoke.

Weather statements are the least urgent type of alert, but they warn that smoke conditions can change quickly and people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are most likely to experience health effects.

A ridge of high pressure has meteorologists forecasting a prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures for the south coast, and extra warm weather for the central and north interior coasts.

The heat warnings say the ridge of high pressure is anchored off the southern coast and sits over inland sections of the central and north coasts.

Environment Canada is reminding people in those regions to stay hydrated, spend time in cool places and avoid sunburns.

Previous story
Manitoba’s police watchdog clears officers in Winnipeg man’s death
Next story
Premier Ford to slash Toronto city council nearly by half

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues air quality statements, heat warnings for most of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a slew of air quality alerts… Continue reading

Chief concerned about indefinite shut-downs at northern Saskatchewan mines

Chief concerned about indefinite shut-downs at northern Saskatchewan mines THE CANADIAN PRESS… Continue reading

Remote northern Saskatchewan outfitter charged with bootlegging

THE CANADIAN PRESS FOND DU LAC, Sask. — An outfitter in a… Continue reading

Manitoba’s police watchdog clears officers in Winnipeg man’s death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s police watchdog says a 2017 police shooting that left… Continue reading

Blacksmiths hammering steel during Lacombe Days

Blacksmiths will hammer away during Lacombe Days this weekend. The Blacksmith Shop… Continue reading

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Mike Reilly throws 4 touchdown passes as Eskimos down Alouettes

Eskimos 44 Alouettes 23 MONTREAL — Mike Reilly threw four touchdown passes… Continue reading

Gligic returns home to Glen Abbey, fires first-round 69 at RBC Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Michael Gligic has lined up hundreds of shots at… Continue reading

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month