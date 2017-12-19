Environmentalists criticize Alberta plan to help endangered woodland caribou

EDMONTON — Alberta’s draft plan to help threatened woodland caribou recover in 15 different ranges prompted immediate criticism from environmental groups.

The plan is in response to a federal deadline under the Species at Risk Act that passed in October.

“We have sent them to the federal government,” Environment Minister Shannon Phillips told The Canadian Press Tuesday. “There will be a lot of work with the federal government to determine the plan’s adequacy.

“We think what we’ve done is put forward a credible and practical plan.”

The province plans to spend more than $85 million in the next five years to restore habitat by eliminating seismic lines, building rearing facilities and looking at other measures to help caribou. That cash includes $9.2 million already spent on recovery efforts.

Restoration work has already started in the Little Smoky and A La Peche caribou ranges, where seismic lines are being deactivated and trees are being planted.

Jonathan Wilkinson, parliamentary secretary for federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, said he’s been meeting with Alberta and other provinces on the caribou file.

“We’re obviously digesting all of the elements of the plan but … from the federal government’s perspective, it’s a good step forward,” he said. “We’re very happy to see Alberta come forward with a plan.”

Wilkinson said the federal government is encouraged the province has met with industry, First Nations and environmental groups to take a holistic approach to caribou recovery.

But several environmental groups say the plan won’t meet the federal requirements.

“Today’s release of incomplete range plans for woodland caribou is Alberta’s second missed deadline to meet a legal requirement to protect caribou habitat,” said Simon Dyer, regional director for Alberta at the Pembina Institute.

He said the province has had five years to finalize specific plans, yet the document doesn’t demonstrate how caribou habitat will be protected.

“Given Alberta’s deficient plan, we call on the federal government to step in and recommend protection of critical habitat for caribou in Alberta,” said Dyer.

Carolyn Campbell, conservation scientist with the Alberta Wilderness Association, said the plan simply doesn’t go far enough.

“It doesn’t seem as though we’ve made some of the tough decisions and analysis that could provide for forestry and energy, but making sure they respect caribou’s minimum requirements,” she said. “Right now, there’s still an intention to keep disturbing inside caribou range for forestry and that’s deadly for caribou.”

Canadian Parks and Wilderness program director Tara Russell said that it also lacks detailed plans for each range.

