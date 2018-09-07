EPA boss to visit polluted mining industry sites in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was scheduled to visit two contaminated mining industry sites in Montana on Friday as the agency faces pressure to speed cleanup work that’s dragged on for more than three decades.

Acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler planned to visit Butte and Anaconda with Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Butte is home to the notorious Berkeley Pit , an open-pit copper mine holding 50 billion gallons of acidic, metal-laden water. An estimated 3,000 snow geese died after landing in the pit in 2016. Anaconda’s environmental damage was caused by a century’s worth of copper smelting that sent arsenic, lead and other metals into the air until 1980.

The two communities were placed on the EPA’s Superfund list, which includes many of the nation’s most contaminated sites, in 1983.

EPA officials in June announced a “conceptual” clean-up plan for Butte. Details have not been made public because of a gag order imposed by a federal judge in a lawsuit over the pollution.

In July, the agency reached a preliminary agreement over pollution in Anaconda with Atlantic Richfield Co., the state of Montana and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Daines has been prodding the EPA to accelerate the cleanup projects and said Wheeler’s visit demonstrated the agency’s willingness to work with the two communities after so many years.

“It’s time for action,” Daines said in a telephone interview. “The sooner that happens the sooner we can reduce the health risks.”

Researchers from the University of South Carolina-Columbia concluded in a study published last month that Butte and Anaconda residents continue to die from cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other illnesses at higher rates than was seen in other Montana counties.

The death rate has been falling over time but remains elevated, the study said, suggesting cleanup work done to date appears to be “slowly improving the health impact of ongoing and historical pollution from mining and smelting.”

The study was based on an analysis of death certificate data between 2000 and 2016 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previous story
Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada
Next story
Police still searching for suspects in St. Catharines, Ont., shooting

Just Posted

Anonymous donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

“Open Doors” program led by YWCA helps women who have experienced trauma

Many Red Deerians affected by smoky air, suggests poll

Nearly three quarters of poll respondents said they were affected by smoke

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month