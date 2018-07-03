Escaped French criminal had small team of loyal accomplices

NANTERRE, France — French investigators believe a team of four or five loyal accomplices carried out the brazen prison helicopter escape of one of France’s most notorious criminals.

The armed, masked men took a helicopter pilot hostage, forced him to land Sunday in Reau Prison’s yard, used power tools to break through the doors and hustled Redoine Faid to freedom.

Faid, a serial robber and murder convict, hasn’t been seen since leaving the prison near Paris. French police have launched a massive manhunt for him.

Philippe Veroni, head of France’s organized crime police unit, said Tuesday that Faid had clearly planned the prison break carefully and had a band of accomplices willing to risk everything.

“This kind of person thinks about nothing except how to escape,” Veroni said. “He thinks about it, he reflects on it. It’s his entire life under incarceration.”

Faid’s brother, Brahim, was visiting him at the time of the escape. He was detained immediately afterward and freed late Monday.

“I have nothing to do with the escape and I just want to see my children,” he told BFM television. Brahim Faid’s lawyer, Keren Saffar, said Redoine told his brother that someone was coming to get him and to stay where he was.

“Brahim Faid was stunned, he was shocked by the situation. And all he did was wait for the prison guards to come,” she said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Faid had help from inside the prison.

“If we didn’t ask, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs,” he said.

Staying on the run will become increasingly expensive for Faid as he tries to avoid capture, but authorities said they have no clear sense of how much money the serial robber of banks and armoured trucks had stashed away from his previous crimes.

Faid has escaped from behind bars before — the previous time he used explosives hidden in tissues.

Nicole Belloubet, France’s justice minister, has come under increasing criticism for the flawed security around Faid.

Speaking to skeptical lawmakers on Tuesday, she promised a report within two weeks detailing security shortcoming and said she would “accept all the consequences.”

A prison guard union member had said the helicopter landed in the only area of Reau Prison that did not have anti-helicopter protections. Months ago, a drone was spotted over the prison, which authorities now think may have been used to scope out an escape route.

Veroni would not speculate on how long Faid could remain on the run.

“There are getaways that can last even longer than the sentence itself,” he said. “That doesn’t keep us from working on it.”

The 46-year-old Faid was serving 25 years for the 2010 death of a young police officer killed during a botched robbery. In the 1990s, he led a gang involved in robbing banks and armoured vans.

___

Hinnant reported from Paris.

Lori Hinnant And Alex Turnbull, The Associated Press

Previous story
Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril
Next story
Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Just Posted

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic… Continue reading

Unknown number of animals perish in SPCA fire in western Quebec

GATINEAU, Que. — A late-night fire has destroyed the SPCA of Western… Continue reading

Coquitlam mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A B.C. mayor is calling for more accessible taxis… Continue reading

‘That can’t come soon enough:’ Churchill hopes propane crisis sparks railway repair

CHURCHILL, Man. — People in Churchill wrapped up in scarves and mittens… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede filled with first time champions

It was a night of firsts in the championship showdown at the… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

CAMEROON, Cameroon — Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United… Continue reading

Andy Dick charged with groping woman on Los Angeles street

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a… Continue reading

Israel: Hamas tried to spy on soldiers with fake dating apps

By Aron Heller THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli… Continue reading

UK police arrest medical worker on suspicion of baby murders

LONDON — British police arrested a female health care worker Tuesday on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month