Estranged Alberta NDP backbencher to quit politics after next election

EDMONTON — Estranged Alberta NDP backbencher Robyn Luff says she won’t run in the spring election and won’t be crossing the floor to join another party in the meantime.

And Luff said a decision by the NDP caucus to kick her out validates her earlier accusations of a “culture of bullying” in Premier Rachel Notley’s government.

“The greatest blow of all is to be told that my fellow NDP colleagues have voted me out, and they are all complicit, every one of them,” Luff said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The first-term member for Calgary-East could not be reached for comment.

The government caucus voted to expel Luff at a meeting late Monday night, issuing a written statement that included the parting indignity of misspelling her first name as Robin.

“We had conversations about the allegations that she made,” Graham Sucha, a Calgary NDP backbencher, said Tuesday. “(We) recognized in a consensus that they were unfounded, and we didn’t like the path that she took to try to address this.

“We made the decision that she had lost confidence from us and she should be removed from caucus.”

Luff was expelled hours after she announced she would not sit in the house until Notley addressed what Luff called a culture of message control that is so domineering and pervasive, backbenchers can’t do their job representing the concerns of constituents.

Notley’s team dictates to backbenchers what they can say in the house, what questions to ask in committee, what issues to comment on publicly, and who they can be photographed with, she said.

There was speculation Luff might join Calgary legislature member Karen McPherson who quit Notley’s caucus last year and now sits with the Alberta Party. But Luff said she is leaving politics after the spring election to focus on her family.

“I will not be joining any other party in the legislature,” wrote Luff. “That was never my plan and never an option.

“I will not be running in next year’s election. My children have made it abundantly clear that they would prefer to have more of my attention, and I intend to honour that.”

Luff has launched a litany of allegations against Notley and her senior officials.

She said member statements made in the house are vetted and edited, the party leadership decides who speaks on which bill, and statements and questions at committee hearings are all scripted.

Caucus members were directed not to contact McPherson after she left and were not to be photographed with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Luff said in her statement Tuesday. Singh and Notley have been publicly feuding over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“We were told that if we had any information on opposition members who had behaved inappropriately towards women that it was best not to go public with it because our party wasn’t completely without fault on the matter,” she added without elaborating.

Previous story
More 2019 Canada Winter Games sponsors to be announced this week in Red Deer
Next story
Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief in alleged break and enter

Just Posted

More 2019 Canada Winter Games sponsors to be announced this week in Red Deer

The latest sponsors for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be announced… Continue reading

Legalized cannabis causing debate on Central Alberta First Nations reserves

Could it be as damaging as liquor? some elders ask

$2.6 million fraud case in court

Accused allegedly misrepresented a fracking product to bilk investors

Updated: Central Alberta MPs back more addictions funding for mid-sized cities

MPs say Liberal government must step up to help mid-sized cities cope with opioid crisis

Remembrance-themed concert pays tribute to veterans

Those who served and their famiies get a special rate for Nov. 10 concert at Gaetz United Church

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

CMHC forecasts ‘moderation’ in Canadian housing market over next two years

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s real estate… Continue reading

Angry Capitals beat Oilers 4-2 to snap 2-game skid

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play, backup goaltender Pheonix… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

OTTAWA — Repaying hundreds of thousands of disabled veterans and their survivors… Continue reading

Death of caleche horse further proof industry needs to wind down: mayor

MONTREAL — The sudden weekend death of a carriage horse on a… Continue reading

Rare Mandarin duck at park in Burnaby, B.C., could be an escaped pet

BURNABY, B.C. — A rare duck native to East Asia is making… Continue reading

Most Read