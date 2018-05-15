Europe, Iran seek to save nuclear deal after US pullout

BRUSSELS — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a landmark international nuclear agreement even after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the pact and promised tough economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany — signatories of the 2015 deal to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons — held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, amid concerns that the sanctions will also damage European business interests.

“The U.K. and our European partners continue to view the nuclear deal as vital for our shared security, and remain fully committed to upholding it,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said ahead of the talks.

“We will look at potential options for supporting continued sanctions relief for Iran to ensure we meet our commitments under the deal, as well as calling on Iran to continue to abide by the restrictions the deal places upon their nuclear program,” he said.

Johnson also called on Washington “to avoid any actions that could prevent the remaining parties to the agreement from meeting their commitments under the deal – including delivering sanctions relief through legitimate trade.”

Earlier Tuesday, Zarif said he had a “very good and constructive” meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who helps to supervise the U.N. Security Council-endorsed agreement.

After an hour-long meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Zarif said he believed both sides were “on the right track” to make sure that the interests of the deal’s “remaining participants, particularly Iran, will be preserved and guaranteed.”

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, has been examining measures to counter the introduction of any U.S. sanctions that might harm European businesses and is expected to unveil them to EU leaders at a meeting in Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Among them is the possible use of an EU “blocking regulation” which would, in essence, ban European companies from respecting American sanctions where those sanctions might damage EU interests, notably trade and the movement of capital.

The regulation, which has been brandished as a threat in the past but never actually used, was drawn up more than 20 years ago and would have to be revised.

It’s unclear how well the measure could be enforced, given that big multinationals are likely to be doing more business in the U.S. than they are in Iran and may be unwilling to compromise that market access.

The EU’s energy commissioner is also travelling this week to Iran to discuss strengthening European energy support to the Islamic Republic.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Lorne Cook And Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Previous story
Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest Gaza day since 2014
Next story
Meghan’s sibling says their dad stressed out by press pack

Just Posted

Supreme Court hearing for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is to hear an appeal… Continue reading

National home sales fall 14% to lowest level in 5 years, prices down 11%

TORONTO — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales sank… Continue reading

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest Gaza day since 2014

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Thousands joined funeral processions Tuesday for some of… Continue reading

Europe, Iran seek to save nuclear deal after US pullout

BRUSSELS — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

Marchessault, Fleury lead Knights over Jets as Vegas evens series 1-1

Golden Knights 3 Jets 1 WINNIPEG — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and… Continue reading

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

Canadians get a taste of wedding festivities with royal-inspired treats

Royal love is in the air at Le Dolci in Toronto’s west… Continue reading

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Canadian born “Superman” actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month