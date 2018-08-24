An evacuation alert was issued for Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Evacuation alert issued as wildfire threatens Alberta national park

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada has issued an evacuation alert for all of Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

A department release says a wildfire that started south of Waterton in the Boundary Creek valley is burning out of control and poses potential danger to life and health.

It says residents and visitors will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation becomes necessary, but points out that the notice may be limited because of changing conditions.

If an evacuation is ordered, people must leave the park within one hour.

Waterton was devastated by a forest fire last fall that consumed more than 190 square kilometres, including about 80 per cent of the park’s popular hiking trails.

The evacuation alert comes as firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires across British Columbia.

Previous story
Women from Lethbridge Pronghorns university hockey team file lawsuit
Next story
After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

HALIFAX — What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: Race Report – Iron Legs 60K

Another weekend, another race. This past Saturday, I ran my longest race… Continue reading

Female cannabis users come out of the shadows as legalization looms

TORONTO — Carol Francey waxes nostalgic when she thinks back to the… Continue reading

B.C. man who saved overdose victim’s life urges people to know how to use kit

VANCOUVER — Kevin Yake remembers the overwhelming relief of saving the life… Continue reading

Enbridge announces $4.3-billion deal with Spectra Energy Partners

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the outstanding… Continue reading

AP: National Enquirer had safe with damaging Trump stories

WASHINGTON — The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money… Continue reading

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that… Continue reading

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

VANCOUVER — From horse riding to weight lifting and soccer to sailing,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month