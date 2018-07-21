Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

SUMMERLAND, B.C. — Officials in British Columbia’s Okanagan region hope that fire crews can aggressively tackle the flames today as the weather forecast is calling for more cloud cover and less wind than in recent days.

Spokeswoman Noelle Kekula with the region’s complex incident team says that while some wildfires in the Okanagan stayed the same size overnight, others have grow slightly.

The number of properties under evacuation order or alert remains at nearly 1,000 as the fires continue to burn in the popular tourist area of the province’s southern Interior.

Earlier this week a lightning storm hit the region, which spans from Salmon Arm in the north to Osoyoos in the south.

The emergency operation centre in the southern part of the Okanagan region says an additional 32 properties have now been placed on evacuation order.

The centre also says 154 additional properties have been put on evacuation alert, meaning residents must leave immediately if told that the fire has gotten worse.

In the central part of the region, 727 properties are on alert and 38 are on evacuation order.

