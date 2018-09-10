(Advocate file photo.)

Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — An evacuation order is in effect for part of Zeballos, B.C., due to the threat of landslides — coming just weeks after a similar order prompted by wildfires.

In a release, the village says it has accepted a government recommendation to evacuate several properties on the eastern edge of the village.

The evacuation order says there is an immediate danger due to potential debris falls or slides.

Residents north of the Sugarload Bridge, east of Maquinna Avenue north of Pandora Crescent, on Pandora Crescent east of Maquinna, as well as three homes on the eastern side of Ferris Road, have all been ordered to leave.

Earlier this week, a local state of emergency in place for the village was extended from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13.

Zeballos is located in the northwest corner of Vancouver Island, six hours due north of Victoria.

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before
Judge strikes down Toronto council size

