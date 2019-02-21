Evening of Decadent Dessert is back in Red Deer

Eat some cake and support central Alberta families.

The Evening of Decadent Dessert is Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre’s signature event. This year, the event is celebrating its silver anniversary.

With the help from the community, the goal is to raise $125,000 in its 25th year.

Tickets are on sale for the Evening of Decadent Dessert which will be at the Westerner Park’s Parkland Pavilion on May 10.

“We invite you to get involved by purchasing your tickets to join us that evening, or donating silent auction items, live auction items, or desserts, as well as supporting Aspire through larger scale sponsorships,” said executive director Michelle Sluchinski. “Because we have such a supportive community here in central Alberta, we are thrilled that this event is able to celebrate 25 years of brighter futures.”

The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the organization.

“The funds raised from this night are essential to support our programs and specialized equipment purchases, as well as fee assistance for families who are struggling financially,” Sluchinski states.

Over 500 guests attend Evening of Decadent Dessert each year. At the event they enjoy a champagne reception, various raffles, entertainment, silent auction, dinner buffet, decadent dessert buffet, and a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind cakes paired with unique experiences.

“Of course, our guests really enjoy all the sweets and desserts at this event but besides indulging, they also have the opportunity to learn all about who we are, and what Aspire does for families of children with special needs. Meeting some of our past parents and hearing their stories gives our guests a deeper understanding of how much Aspire means to families here in central Alberta,” says fund development coordinator, Melissa Vine.

Also part of the evening is the much anticipated final draw for the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre’s annual Children’s Raffle. This year’s grand prize is a 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk, valued at $35,740. The second prize is a dazzling diamond ring, valued at $10,500. The third prize is $2,500 cash.

“So far the children’s raffle has kicked off with strong sales, but we still need help to reach our $50,000 goal,” said Vine.

It takes over 70 volunteers and countless sponsors and donors to help us bring this event to life, Vine adds.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available now for $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight. Charitable tax receipts will be issued for a portion of the ticket price. For more details about tickets and sponsorship opportunities contact Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre at 403-340-2606 or email inquiries@aspirespecialneeds.ca.



