(Advocate file photo.)

Events celebrating Women’s Day on March 8 to be held in Red Deer

Women’s march, concert, awards planned March 7-9

International Women’s Day 2019 is being celebrated with a host of activities in Red Deer — including a women’s march and a concert featuring Randi Boulton, Justine Vandergrift and others.

A celebration of female achievements will be held on and around Friday, March 8:

— On March 7, the Soroptimist International of Central Alberta will hold an annual International Women’s Day awards celebration dinner at the Black Knight Inn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Tad Milmine, a Calgary city police officer and author of Bullying Ends Here, My Life. Tickets are $45 and are available on Eventbrite or by contacting Sylvia at 403-348-9823 or emailing bootler@shaw.ca. Purchase deadline is March 1.

— On March 8, the Hub on Ross in downtown Red Deer is hosting the 2019 International Women’s Day Concert, with some of Alberta’s finest singer/songwriters: Randi Boulton, Justine Vandergrift, Liz Stevens and Erin Kay will perform in the round. Finger food and tea/coffee can be purchased with proceeds supporting the Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. There’s a suggested $20 donation at the door.

— Undercurrent Brewing will launch a new Women’s Day beer (designed and brewed by the company’s female staff) on March 8, as well holding a fundraiser for Dress For Success. This event is at Undercurrent Brewing (5003 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake) from 7 to 10 p.m. The $30 tickets — to include a craft beer and book pairing presented by Undercurrent and the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library — are available from the brewery or Eventbrite. Please call (403) 887-0483, or email bmchale@undercurrentbrewing.ca for more information.

— On March 9, women of all cultures, abilities, ages, races and identities are invited to the first-annual Women’s March in Red Deer. Marchers will leave the Club Cafe for City Hall at 11:30 a.m. There’s a pre-march gathering and Smudge at 11 a.m. at Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association’s Club Café, 5019 Ross Street. A potluck lunch and sharing circle will be held after, so participants are asked to bring food to share. Organizers are the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Centre, Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association and the Red Deer Welcoming and Inclusive Communities Network.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
