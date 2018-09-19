Former President Macron’s security aide Alexandre Benalla appears before the French Senate Laws Commission prior to his hearing, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Benalla who triggered a political crisis after being videotaped beating a protester is grudgingly appearing before a Senate inquiry commission whose members he insulted as “little people” for whom he has no respect. He was fired in late June when the affair became a political scandal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Ex-aide is star witness of panel probing French crisis

PARIS — A former security aide of French President Emmanuel Macron who was videotaped beating a protester apologized Wednesday for insulting a Senate commission as “little people” and calling its chief a “little marquis.”

Alexandre Benalla was the star witness of a Senate commission investigating issues triggered by the May Day march at which the former aide was videotaped beating a protester. Benalla’s blows to a protester at the march, which had descended into violence, led to Macron’s most difficult period in office since he became president in May 2017.

“I have a deep respect for the Senate,” Benalla told the commission.

The ex-aide said he had overreacted in a radio interview last week when he insulted the panel, because he felt some were “using the institutions of our country for political and media ends.”

“I’ve been raised in the respect of these institutions.”

The commission, which has taken testimony from ministers, generals and other ranking officials, is trying to understand the nature of Benalla’s job at the presidential Elysee Palace and why he benefited from numerous perks, including permission to carry a gun. It is also trying to uncover possible dysfunctions in Macron’s security detail.

Preliminary charges, including being involved in group violence, have been filed against Benalla, 27, and as a result questions about his actions on May Day are off-limits.

Some members of Macron’s centrist party have protested Benalla’s appearance, with party chief Christophe Castaner suggesting at one point that it was part of a ploy to “bring down the president.”

Benalla’s apology led off nearly two-and-a-half hours of grilling during which he said he carried a gun for his personal protection — not the president’s — and insisted he was never Macron’s bodyguard.

Benalla was identified in late July as one of two men seen in an online video brutally roughing up a protester at the violent May Day march even though he was present as an observer.

“I am not a thug … a little ruffian,” Benalla said in reference to speculation that he was a hot-tempered man lacking the status of others at the presidential Elysee Palace.

He was fired only when the affair became a political scandal and Macron is reorganizing the Elysee to address alleged dysfunctions.

The belated firing of Benalla, and an initial light punishment, fed questions about whether the presidency under Macron had a hidden side that answered to no one with Benalla playing a critical role.

Benalla stressed that he was never Macron’s bodyguard, saying his job was helping to orchestrate presidential outings, “a sort of conductor.”

However, Benalla admitted he carried a gun, occasionally into the presidential palace when returning from target practice — but for his own protection.

“I wasn’t walking around on the president’s trips with my gun exposed. It was a guarantee for my own safety,” he said, adding that he was armed on such occasions only about three times.

Benalla refused to explain potential threats to himself, indicating it was a question off-limits.

The former top aide of the police chief, Yann Drouet, contradicted Benalla’s version in later testimony Wednesday, saying the gun permit was authorized “in the framework of his mission.”

“It was not for his personal safety,” he said.

Benalla initially refused to appear before the commission but ceded when told he risked prison for refusing.

Elaine Ganley, The Associated Press

Previous story
RCMP on scene of collision near Rimbey
Next story
Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

Just Posted

Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal Maine ecosystem

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby… Continue reading

RCMP on scene of collision near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Red Deer subsidized housing program for seniors

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A family in Moose Jaw, Sask., is overjoyed… Continue reading

Ex-aide is star witness of panel probing French crisis

PARIS — A former security aide of French President Emmanuel Macron who… Continue reading

German doctors: Pussy Riot poisoning ‘highly plausible’

BERLIN — German doctors treating a member of Russian protest group Pussy… Continue reading

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Most Read