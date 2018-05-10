Ex-FBI director James Comey to speak about book at event in Toronto today

TORONTO — Former U.S. FBI director James Comey visits Toronto later today.

Among other things, Comey will discuss his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” at an event called Leaders and Icons.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Comey a year ago.

Reports indicate Trump was unhappy with the FBI investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A week before his dismissal, Comey had given details to the U.S. Senate about the probe into Russia’s alleged effort to sway the vote.

Comey will be interviewed by Canadian business executive Heather Reisman at today’s event.

The Canadian Press

