Ex-NHL star’s wife: Trump made advance on me in elevator

The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an advance she has Donald Trump made on her more than two decades ago in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

Stacia Robitaille wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump “was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident.”

The couple married in 1992. Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995-97 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He currently is president of the Los Angeles Kings.

Stacia Robitaille responded to criticism in a second tweet , saying: “I’m not a liberal lefty and I’m not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself.”

More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the last year. He denies the allegations.

Previous story
Proposed Red Deer city budget would raise taxes by 2 per cent and provide more police officers, needle clean-up
Next story
Christmas Bureau thankful for community support, generosity

Just Posted

Police investigate sudden death at Sorensen Station

Red Deer RCMP and emergency responders at the scene

Proposed Red Deer city budget would raise taxes by 2 per cent and provide more police officers, needle clean-up

Council will discuss the $361-million proposed budget in January

Christmas Bureau thankful for community support, generosity

The Christmas Bureau has been helping families in Sylvan Lake for more than 20 years

No more sugar in Montreal

City looks to ban sugary drinks from its municipal buildings

What Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

If you are what you Google, Canadians are a pretty broad-minded lot.… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month