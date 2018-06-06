Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused by Bertrand Charest in 1997 and 1998 when she was a teenager says she was encouraged to keep quiet to avoid losing sponsorships.

Allison Forsyth tells The Canadian Press she has struggled with guilt, shame and anxiety ever since.

She says there was nothing in place to protect young athletes and she was encouraged to say nothing so as to keep sponsorships.

Charest was found guilty last June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing, and was eventually given a 12-year prison term.

He was not convicted on the charges involving Forsyth due to jurisdictional issues because the alleged incidents occurred outside of Canada.

Forsyth is one of eight victims and alleged victims who have chosen to identify themselves in recent days amid their calls for changes to be put in place to better protect athletes from abuse.

Previous story
Youths sharing a joint with minors shouldn’t be free of legal consequence: Senate
Next story
Sponsor announced for Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza

Just Posted

Sponsor announced for Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza

Will be called the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza after donation from Red Deer man

Five dead after two-vehicle collision near town of Millet, south of Edmonton

MILLET, Alta. — Police say five people are dead after a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Air Canada and Air China sign joint venture agreement to increase co-operation

MONTREAL — Air Canada and Air China have signed a joint venture… Continue reading

Vancouver homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

VANCOUVER — The death of an ill senior who lived inside a… Continue reading

Youths sharing a joint with minors shouldn’t be free of legal consequence: Senate

OTTAWA — There should be some legal consequences for youths who share… Continue reading

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Bill Clinton says ‘Today’ interview wasn’t his ‘finest hour’

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response… Continue reading

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

NEW YORK — Bright. Vibrant. Colorful. And, most essentially, fun. The same… Continue reading

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles join corn dogs on Calgary Stampede menu

CALGARY — Traditional corn dogs and deep-fried doughnuts are still on the… Continue reading

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month