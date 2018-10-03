Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget

Exhibition Hall is under construction at Westerner Park. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Construction of Red Deer’s largest indoor space without interior column supports is humming along.

Exhibition Hall, a 70,000-square-foot structure that will be Westerner Park’s biggest facility, will connect Stockmens Pavilion to the Agricentre.

“It will be the largest free span space in Red Deer so we’ll be able to attract groups we have not been able to attract up to this point in time. There will be no poles in it. It will be a completely open floor. The finished space available for public use will be approximately 55,000 square feet,” said Bradley Williams, interim Westerner CEO.

He said the $15-million multi-use building has been closed up and the heating system was being installed on Wednesday.

“We will get temporary possession of that building and temporary occupancy for Agri-Trade. We will get in for Agri-Trade and then we will move out and give it back to Scott Builders for fit and finish.”

Exhibition Hall will not be used during Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Westerner Park will get the building back for permanent occupancy by mid to late February.

“Scott Builders have done an incredible job for us. They worked on a very tight time line. We’re expecting it to be basically on budget.”

Williams said the hall will be suitable for musical-type performances, conferences and conventions.

Negotiations are also underway with Red Deer City Soccer Association who need a larger, indoor soccer field.

Greg Kern, soccer association executive director, said the possibility of a 10-year contract, to start in 2019, is under negotiation.

“We have approximately 4,000 participants in Red Deer that play soccer. In the winter time we have about 1,500 to 2,000 and we need facilities,” Kern said.

“We are joyfully engaged in negotiating with the Westerner right now.”

He said over the years the association has rented Agricentre West and Agricentre East at the Westerner. It also has an annual contract to use the east and west indoor fields at Collicutt Centre.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter