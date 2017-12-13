Len O’Connor, a Red Deer resident was skating on Bower Ponds on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts because starting next week temperatures will be on the cooler side says one meteorologist.

Dan Kulak, meteorologist with Environment Canada in Edmonton, said Red Deer Airport broke a more than a 100-year seasonal-high record on Tuesday at 10.7 C. The last time Red Deer crossed a seasonal-high record was in 2002 at 10.2 C.

The ongoing warm spell will last until early next week.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will hit the average December range of about -5 to -10.

Which means Red Deerians will experience a cooler Christmas with a “dusting of snow” said Kulak.

“I’m not going to guess whether it will be a ‘White Christmas’ — basically there’s not a lot of precipitation showing up in the forecast [for December] but it’s quite likely it will be cooler certainly,” he said.

With the cooler spell, Red Deerians may see a bit of snow.

“We don’t see a lot of now between now and Christmas and we can’t say anything beyond that,” said Kulak.

To that, Red Deer resident Carol Buker said she would rather see snow than cold.

Buker hit the outdoor rink at Bower Ponds on Wednesday afternoon. The 71-year-old said she skates about once a week no matter the weather.

She said she would like a White Christmas but not a lot of snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day when people are travelling.

Kulak blames the warm spell on the warm air coming into Red Deer from Pacific rather than the usual-Arctic.

On Tuesday, other parts of Alberta also broke seasonal-high records like Lacombe where the temperature was 10.1 C. The last time that happened was in 1944 where the temperature on the same December day was 8.3 C.

In Rocky Mountain House, the seasonal high record on Tuesday was 12.3 C versus the previous seasonal-high in 2002 at 10.5 C as per data going back to 1917.

“There will be a little bit of snow activity with the cooler air moving in.”

So far in December, Kulak said, Red Deer has not seen any precipitation at all. The average precipitation for the month is about 12 mm.

For November, Red Deer was right on par with the average precipitation of 14 mm.


Carol Buker, a Red Deer resident skates in the city about once a week. On Wednesday, she was skating on Bower Ponds. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

