Delays on Highway 2, north of Red Deer Monday

Social media reports confirm delays about 10 minutes north of Red Deer Monday.

The delay is near QE-II southbound and Highway 11A due to a motor vehicle collision, 511 Alberta Tweeted Monday afternoon.

SB QEII approaching Hwy11A, in Red Deer – MVC – Stay right to avoid. Expect delays. (2:00pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 8, 2018

QE2 southbound about 10min North of Red Deer is at a standstill for an accident in the left lane. No emergency vehicles on scene yet. @511Alberta #ABRoads — Shelby (@shelbyae) October 8, 2018

Just north of red deer on ramp to QE2 car lost tire. Stay safe! #ABRoads @511Alberta — Suzanne Vuch (@s4mom) October 8, 2018

Backed up to hwy 597 at 2:30 pic.twitter.com/L1pcv5KTfc — Jason Cameron (@JayCyyc) October 8, 2018

As of 2:50 p.m., there were no statements from the RCMP.



