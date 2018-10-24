Expect little advance warning if postal workers rolling lockouts hit Red Deer

CUPW updating walkout communities on its website and social media

Red Deer residents will get little notice of a postal worker walkout.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is not saying in advance where rolling walkouts, which began Monday, will take place next.

“I don’t have any information (on Red Deer) right now,” said Emilie Tobin, Canadian Union of Postal Workers spokeswoman. “The most up-to-date information will be posted on the website and social media.”

Walkouts began in Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., Halifax and Victoria. On Tuesday, about 9,000 workers walked off the job in the Toronto region.

On Wednesday, the CUPW website announced union locals in Toronto and Kelowna, B.C. were off the job.

While both sides remain at the bargaining table, and a new mediator was appointed by the federal government on Wednesday, CUPW members are still without agreements for the urban postal operations and rural and suburban mail carriers bargaining unit. Negotiations have been ongoing for a year.

The issues on the negotiating table are job security, ending forced overtime, better health and safety measures, service expansion and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

Tobin said postal workers did not want to resort to walkouts.

“Obviously, the last thing we want to do is be on strike. We want to be serving customers,” she said. “It’s kind of the last course of action to get Canada Post to negotiate a fair settlement for our workers.

“Mail has been delayed. But it is still in the system and will be delivered eventually.”

Red Deer’s Pack and Post owner Angus Liu said it is tough to say if the walkouts are having a local impact.

“It’s really hard to tell, just a little bit,” said Liu at his business at 4819 48th Ave., which is a FedEx and Western Union outlet.

“It’s not a big impact like last time.”

In 2016, major mail disruptions loomed as negotiations dragged on for months. An 11th-hour deal in August averted labour action.

City of Red Deer announced this week that it has taken steps to reduce the impact if rotating strikes hit here.

Customers can sign up for e-billing and pre-authorized automatic payments by logging on to www.reddeer.ca/mycity.

Utility bills can also be paid at banks, online, telephone banking or at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Temporary drop box locations have also been set up at City Hall, G.H. Dawe Centre, Collicutt Centre, Michener Centre and the Recreation Centre.



