City of Red Deer

Expect traffic delays in Red Deer as crews make signal LED bulb changes

Work starts Thursday

Expect delays in the northwest part of Red Deer later in the week.

Traffic signal LED bulbs will be replaced from Thursday to Tuesday next week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers can expect short-term lane closures on Gaetz Avenue from 59 St. to Hwy 11A, Taylor Drive from 43 St. to Edgar Industrial Drive, 67 St. from Johnstone Drive to Pamely Avenue and 77 St. from Taylor Drive to Riverside Drive.

Various pedestrian crossing signals across the city will also receive new LED bulbs. For safety reasons, residents are asked to stay clear of personnel and equipment.

For any questions or concerns involving traffic signal LED bulbs, contact the city’s electric light and power department at 403-342-8274.


