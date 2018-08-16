Expect traffic delays on Red Deer’s 49 Avenue in coming weeks

Red Deer drivers should expect delays on 49 Avenue over the next couple of weeks.

Construction crews are set to begin repaving the roadway, from 43 Street to 55 Street, as part of the city’s Pavement Rehabilitation program Saturday.

Construction will be done in multiple steps over the next few weeks to minimize traffic impacts.

Lane closures will be in place Aug. 18-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling; two lanes of traffic will be open at all times.

Far east lanes with be closed Aug. 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for additional milling to address excess damage.

Lane closures will be placed overnight Aug. 28-30 for paving.

Drivers are asked to slow down when driving in construction zones and to obey all signs. Pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All construction is weather dependant and schedules could change.

A traffic impact map is available at www.reddeer.ca/roadclosures.


