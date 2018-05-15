Expert says political will needed to open safe injection sites in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — One of the country’s leading experts says Manitoba needs the political will to open safe injection sites.

Dr. M.J. Milloy, who studied Vancouver’s first safe injection site, says research shows the sites help prevent overdoses and stop the spread of HIV.

A report commissioned by the Manitoba government on addiction services is being criticized after a recommendation to open a safe injection drug site was deleted from the final version.

Although the Opposition is accusing the government of interfering with the report, the report’s author says it was removed because he didn’t have enough evidence to back up the recommendation.

Premier Brian Pallister has said he doesn’t see a need for safe injection sites because Manitoba is not facing the same overdose crisis as British Columbia.

Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta have all opened safe injection sites.