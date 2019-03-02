Extreme cold warning for Central Alberta

Looks like the 2019 Canada Winter Games will end like it started — cold.

Environment Canada put out an extreme cold warning at 10:35 a.m. for most of Central Alberta. The temperature was -32 C in Red Deer at that time wth windchill in the -40 C range.

“Extreme wind chill values between -40 C and -50 C will moderate later this morning,” says Environment Canada.

“Extreme cold conditions will return tonight for much of Alberta. Some regions may experience extreme cold into Monday morning.”

Saturday’s high was expected to hit only -21 C. Overnight, the temperature will sink to -30 C.

Sunday will be a little bit better with a high of -16 C. By Monday, we’ll see minis single digits for the first time in days with -9 C forecast, followed by -8 C Tuesday and -10 C Wednesday.

In the Canada Winter Games, the ski cross athletes will be facing the brutal cold in their finals today at Canyon Ski Resort. Cross-country skiers will be at River Bend Recreation Area for the mixed relay.