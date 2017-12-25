Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

A period of very cold wind chills expected Monday night and Tuesday, stated Environment Canada. Cold temperatures will continue till the end of the week.

The warning is issued for Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler and parts of Red Deer County. The warning applies to some parts of County of Stettler, Ponoka County, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Alix and Sylvan Lake.

Monday evening, Red Deerians can expect a wind chill of -39 C and reaching -40 Tuesday.



