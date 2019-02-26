Extreme cold weather forced some school jurisdictions to cancel school bus service on Tuesday. (Photo from Facebook)

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

School buses cancelled around Central Alberta

School buses in several Central Alberta communities won’t be running on Tuesday due to the extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning with extreme wind chill values near -40 C. Temperatures were expected to warm up in the afternoon.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled bus service for Innisfail, Olds and Rocky Mountain House, but schools were open. Bus cancellations include S-24, S-36, S-59, S-61, S-56, S-57 and S-58.

Chinook’s Edge School Division was only running buses in Carstairs and Cremona. All other buses were not running, but schools were open and classes were being held.

Clearview Public Schools cancelled all regular school bus service, but schools were expected to be open.

The extreme cold warning was issued for Red Deer; parts of Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View, Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House; parts of Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley; parts of Stettler County near Donalda and Stettler; and parts of Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis.

The wind chill for Red Deer for Tuesday morning was expected to dip to -43 C, and warm up to a wind chill of -21 C in the afternoon.

The temperature for Red Deer was forecasted to reach a high of -15 C.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kenney outlines Alberta immigration recruitment plan with rural focus
Next story
Parliament Hill, not Capitol Hill, central to Canada’s latest tariff strategy

Just Posted

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

School buses cancelled around Central Alberta

Scotiabank Q1 net income slips 4% to $2.25B amid “significant market volatility”

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia hiked its dividend as it… Continue reading

Tim Hortons opens first Chinese location, offering salted egg yolk timbit

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in… Continue reading

Measles unlikely to spread but everyone should be vaccinated: Vancouver doctor

VANCOUVER — A medical health officer in Vancouver says measles is not… Continue reading

Parliament Hill, not Capitol Hill, central to Canada’s latest tariff strategy

WASHINGTON — Canada’s trade-versus-tariffs drama with the United States has entered its… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Most Read