Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

Extreme cold weather forced some school jurisdictions to cancel school bus service on Tuesday. (Photo from Facebook)

School buses in several Central Alberta communities won’t be running on Tuesday due to the extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning with extreme wind chill values near -40 C. Temperatures were expected to warm up in the afternoon.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled bus service for Innisfail, Olds and Rocky Mountain House, but schools were open. Bus cancellations include S-24, S-36, S-59, S-61, S-56, S-57 and S-58.

Chinook’s Edge School Division was only running buses in Carstairs and Cremona. All other buses were not running, but schools were open and classes were being held.

Clearview Public Schools cancelled all regular school bus service, but schools were expected to be open.

The extreme cold warning was issued for Red Deer; parts of Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View, Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House; parts of Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley; parts of Stettler County near Donalda and Stettler; and parts of Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis.

The wind chill for Red Deer for Tuesday morning was expected to dip to -43 C, and warm up to a wind chill of -21 C in the afternoon.

The temperature for Red Deer was forecasted to reach a high of -15 C.



