Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, central Alberta

It’s bitter cold.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of Red Deer and central Alberta.

The warning includes Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Stettler County.

Most of Alberta is under the cold weather warning.

The coldest wind chill in central Alberta will be between -40 and -45 C, Environment Canada website states.

Wind chills will remain near minus 40 through early this week.



