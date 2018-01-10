Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

The bitter cold of winter has swept its way back into Central Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of the area as temperatures are expected to plummet to -31 C overnight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -40 C or colder.

An Arctic airmass continuing to slide south over Alberta will produce extreme cold conditions.

The warning includes Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Stettler County.

Environment Canada says people in these areas should take the necessary safety precautions. Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.



