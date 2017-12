An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday has been lifted.

Parts of Red Deer County, Stettler County, Lacombe County and Ponoka County were also under the cold weather warning by Environment Canada.

The advisory that came in at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday was a second one for the region this week.

Red Deer residents can expect a wind chill of -34 C today and -36 C tonight with periods of snow.



